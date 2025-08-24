Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Kalabhavan Sariga Evicted From Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has completed its third week, and the weekend episode brought another eviction from the house. This time, mimicry artist and television personality Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga P.G.) has been shown the exit. She becomes the third contestant to leave the show, following Munshi Ranjeet and RJ Bincy, who were eliminated earlier.

The eviction came after a round of audience voting, where Sariga received the least support among the nominated contestants. The week's nomination list included Anumol, Shanavas, Rena, Akbar, Shaitya, Sarath, Oneal, Sarika K.B., and Sariga P.G. Eventually, Sariga's lower vote count sealed her departure from the reality show hosted by Mohanlal.

Journey Before Bigg Boss

Sariga built her career through mimicry, gaining recognition as part of Cochin Kalabhavan. Stage shows, especially comedy skits, made her a familiar face, and she later expanded her career into television.

She was also part of the popular show Celebrity Kitchen Magic. Apart from comedy, she has taken on emotional roles in television dramas, performed folk songs on stage, and appeared in a few films. Programs such as Cinemala, Varan Doctoranu, Bharyamar Sookshikkuka, and Loud Speaker added to her visibility among mini-screen viewers.

Reaction After Eviction

Speaking to Mohanlal after her elimination, Sariga said that her stint on Bigg Boss was a learning experience. "I am very happy. When I entered, many people told me I would not be able to manage or even advised me not to participate. But I feel everyone should experience this show at least once if given a chance," she said.

Reflecting on her time in the house, she admitted there may have been shortcomings in her performance but felt her visibility had grown. "Earlier, perhaps only ten percent of people knew who Kalabhavan Sariga was. Now, whether positively or negatively, at least twenty percent would know me," she remarked.

She added that although she was not someone who created loud scenes, she still managed to involve herself in many discussions and activities. "I have learned a lot about how to behave and how not to behave," she concluded.

With Sariga's exit, the competition continues to intensify as Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 moves into its fourth week with the remaining contestants inside the house.