Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Munshi Ranjeet Evicted? Reports Hint At First Exit From The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 appears imminent, with uncertainty surrounding which housemate will be the first to leave. This week's nominated contestants are Anumol, Shaitya, Gizele, Aryan, Renu Sudhi, Munshi Ranjeet, Sariga, and Nevin. Viewers have been keeping a close watch on developments, waiting to see who will bid farewell to the show.

According to reports, Munshi Ranjeet is likely to be the contestant evicted from the show. Unofficial voting updates online also suggest that he might be lagging behind in audience support. Inside the house, some participants have remarked on his comparatively low level of activity during tasks and discussions. If these trends prove accurate, he could be the first to leave during this weekend's episode. However, the final outcome will only be revealed when the results are officially announced on air.

Ranjeet's Career in Brief

A known name in Malayalam entertainment, Ranjeet has been active for more than three decades. He made his debut in the 1993 film Varnachirakukal but rose to prominence through the satirical segment Munshi on Asianet News, where he portrayed the popular "Barber Bhagyan" character. The program's political and social humor earned him significant recognition among television audiences in Kerala.

Ranjeet's career has also included appearances in Malayalam cinema. While many of his roles have been in comedic or supporting capacities, he has appeared in films such as Monaayi Angane Aanayi, Natakame Ulakam, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya, and Mr. Bean: The Laugh Riot. Born in Karunagappally, Kollam district, he continues to be a familiar figure in both television and film circles.

New Captaincy Inside the House

Meanwhile, another development inside the house saw the appointment of the second captain of the season. Shanavas secured the position by defeating Abhilash and Binny in the captaincy task. Aneesh, a commoner entrant, had earlier served as the first captain of the season.

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam began airing on Asianet on August 3, 2025, with Mohanlal back as host for the seventh year in a row. The show features a mix of cinema and TV celebrities and social media influencers, with contestants such as Abhilash, Adhila & Noora, Bincy, Binny, Gizele, Oneal, Munshi Ranjeet, Akbar Khan, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Rena, Renu Sudhi, Appani Sarath, Sariga, Sarika K B, Shaitya, and Shanavas currently in the house. Episodes are also available for deferred live streaming on JioHotstar.