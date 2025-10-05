Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Oneal Sabu Evicted; Is Gizele Thakral Next To Exit From The Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 entered its tenth week, the show witnessed yet another emotional exit. Following a suspense-filled weekend episode, contestant Oneal Sabu was evicted from the house, leaving viewers and housemates equally surprised.

This week marks a double eviction; the first elimination came with a twist. From the eight nominated contestants, Lakshmi, Anumol, Oneal, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Adhila, Noora, and Sabuman, host Mohanlal shortlisted four for the first round of eviction: Lakshmi, Sabuman, Oneal, and Anumol. The announcement sequence, typical of the show's dramatic style, began with a video montage that kept both the contestants and audience on edge. Anumol was the first to be declared safe, followed by Sabuman. The final face-off came down to Lakshmi and Oneal, setting the stage for a tense conclusion.

Moments later, a special montage highlighting Oneal's journey inside the house appeared on the screen, confirming his eviction. Though visibly emotional, Oneal accepted the decision with composure. He thanked the audience and housemates before leaving, saying he was grateful for the experience and proud of the time he spent in the Bigg Boss house.

Speaking to host Mohanlal, Oneal shared that being part of the show allowed viewers to see only a fraction of who he really is. A food vlogger with nearly a decade of experience as a lawyer, he said Bigg Boss gave him the opportunity to express another side of his personality. Oneal remarked that the show taught him to manage anger.

Originally from Fort Kochi, Oneal has often described himself as a storyteller with a passion for food, culture, and history. Before entering Bigg Boss, he ran initiatives such as Spook Trail Sessions, which introduced travelers to Kochi's heritage through nighttime storytelling tours, and Community Table, a unique dining experience where guests learned the stories behind local dishes.

Is Gizele Next To Get Evicted?

According to reports, Gizele Thakral might be the next contestant to leave the house, though the official confirmation will come during tonight's episode. With multiple alliances shifting and new rivalries brewing, the show's dynamics are expected to change significantly following these back-to-back eliminations.

As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 progresses into its tenth week, the intensity inside the house continues to build, and so does the suspense for viewers waiting to see who will survive another week in the game.