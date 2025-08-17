Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: RJ Bincy Becomes Second Contestant To Exit The Show This Season

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has seen its second elimination, with RJ Bincy exiting the reality show during the weekend episode. The season, which commenced earlier this month with 19 contestants, has been quick to deliver dramatic developments. Last week, actor Ranjeet Munshi became the first contestant to be shown the door. This week, it was RJ Bincy's turn to leave the house after receiving the least number of votes from the audience.

This season the makers introduced the tagline 'Ezhninte Pani,' suggesting that the housemates are in for a rough time. Contestants are expected to undergo a series of demanding tasks, with survival inside the house proving to be a challenge in itself. Only those who manage to adapt and withstand the pressure will be able to complete the 100-day run.

For the second week, multiple housemates were placed in the nomination pool. Alongside Bincy, the nominated contestants included Anumol, Aryan, Gizele, Binny, Adhila & Noora, Nevin, Appani Sarath, Shaithya, Shanavas, and Akbar. Audience votes ultimately sealed Bincy's fate, making her the second contestant to leave the show.

Who Is RJ Bincy?

RJ Bincy, whose full name is Bincymol Biju, hails from Kottayam, Kerala. A well-known radio jockey, she has built her career hosting programs on a private FM channel, where her energetic voice and interactive style earned her a dedicated listenership. Beyond radio, Bincy has hosted stage shows as an emcee and has worked on television as well.

Her television journey began with anchoring Bell Adikku Bill Adaykyam, which gave her wider recognition. Later, she participated in the talent hunt show The Next Top Anchor, where her confident on-screen presence received positive attention. She has also appeared on the comedy program Comedy Masters as a guest, broadening her reach in the entertainment industry.

Bincy's personal journey has also attracted attention. The daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver, she made her way into the media industry through persistence and determination. Supporters believed she had the potential to stand out in the Bigg Boss house, with many expecting her humor and quick wit to help her become a strong entertainer inside the show. However, her journey was cut short just two weeks into the season.

With her exit, the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house now has 15 active contestants. The current lineup includes Abhilash, Adhila & Noora, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Binny, Gizele, Nevin, Rena, Renu, Appani Sarath, Sariga, Shaithya, and Shanavas. Contestants Sarika and Oneal are in the "Dead Zone," while evicted contestants now include Ranjeet Munshi and RJ Bincy.

As the season progresses, more eliminations are expected in the coming weeks, with competition likely to intensify among the remaining housemates.