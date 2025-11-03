Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Sabuman Evicted From The House; Mohanlal Teases What's Next

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is approaching its grand finale, with only one week remaining for the winner to be declared. Yesterday's episode saw the eviction of Sabuman, who had entered the house as a wildcard contestant. His journey lasted 65 days, during which he navigated the challenges and dynamics of the show alongside the other contestants.

Following his eviction, Sabuman appeared on stage to interact with host Mohanlal. During the discussion, he reflected on his experience inside the house, noting the difficulties of adjusting to the competitive environment. He acknowledged that Bigg Boss presented constant challenges, but he gradually adapted and remained true to himself throughout his stay. Sabuman also mentioned that his entry into the show was motivated by his involvement in the entertainment industry and that his father had been even more enthusiastic about the opportunity.

During the stage interaction, Mohanlal also showed clips highlighting Sabuman's journey in the house, reviewing key moments from his time on the show. The segment recapped his participation in tasks, his interactions with other contestants, and notable developments over the past 65 days. The farewell concluded with Mohanlal formally sending him off from the house, marking the end of his season-long presence.

With Sabuman's eviction, the house now has seven remaining contestants: Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Nevin, Noora, and Shanavas. Social media has already begun circulating predictions about the top contenders and potential winner, reflecting the high level of public engagement as the season nears its conclusion.

Mohanlal Announces Key Update for Final Week

During the episode, Mohanlal indicated that a midweek eviction would take place in this week. He told the contestants that he did not know who would remain in the house and wished them well, advising them to play the game carefully. He described the upcoming period as a new chapter and noted that the main goal ahead is the finale, mentioning that they will next meet on the grand finale stage.

As the season reaches its climax, viewers are anticipating the final week's developments, including the midweek elimination and the eventual grand finale. The remaining contestants will now compete for the ultimate prize, with the final results expected to unfold in the coming days.