Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination Voting Trends Week 8: Abhilash Or Jishin Who Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is in its eighth week, following the eviction of Rena Fathima last week. The show continues to capture attention as house dynamics evolve, and nominations for this week have sparked discussions among viewers.

A recent promo released by Asianet showed a heated argument between Shanavas and Aneesh. Aneesh remarked, "It's not about the mentality of the people here that decides whether you are friends with someone or not." Shanavas responded sharply, "I am the one who exposed all your lies; I will expose this lie too." Aneesh added that he had faced betrayal in the past but did not expect it from Shanavas. The exact cause of the fallout between the former friends will be revealed during the upcoming episode.

Another promo highlighted tension between lesbian couple Adhila and Noora. The exchange showed Noora expressing discomfort, stating, "I can't tolerate this anger," while Adhila defended her reaction, saying, "When I get angry, I get angry; that's an emotion." The conversation escalated with Adhila responding to Noora's complaints about heartburn in a seemingly harsh tone. Although Adhila later tried to console Noora, the latter remained upset. Viewers will have to wait for the episode to see how the situation unfolds.

Earlier in the seventh week, an emotional moment between Adhila and Noora drew considerable attention online. The couple, who initially entered the house as partners but were later required to participate separately, shared a heartfelt proposal during the hotel task. Adhila, playing the role of the hotel owner's daughter, proposed to Noora, who was portraying a janitor, by kneeling and presenting a rose and ring, asking, "Will you be my girl forever?" Noora accepted, and the two embraced and kissed in front of the other contestants. Guest Sobha Viswanath had encouraged Adhila to express her feelings openly. As the house saw these emotional moments, the focus now shifts to this week's nominations and potential evictions.

Nominations and Voting Trends Week 8

This week, out of the 15 contestants remaining, 11 are up for eviction. Noora is exempt after winning the Kireedayudham task, and this week's captain, Oneal, is also safe. Contestants facing potential elimination are Akbar, Aryan, Gizele, Sabuman, Shanavas, Adhila, Abhilash, Lakshmi, Binny, Aneesh, and Jishin.

Viewers are now closely watching the online voting patterns. Unofficial trends on biggbossmalayalamvoting suggest Aneesh is leading with 25.4% of votes, followed by Shanavas at 15.2%, Adhila at 11.2%, and Lakshmi at 10%. Aryan has 6.0%, while Akbar, Gizele, and Binny each have 5.7%, and Sabuman has 5.6%. Jishin is at 5.4%, and Abhilash is at 4.1%, placing them at the lower end of the spectrum.

While these figures provide an early look at viewer preferences, the final outcome will be determined by total votes counted by the channel. Whether Abhilash, Jishin, or another contestant from the lower bracket exits the house will only be revealed during the weekend episode.