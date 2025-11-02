Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: Who is Going To Get Evicted From The Three In Danger Zone?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is entering its final week, with the grand finale reportedly scheduled for next Sunday. Only eight contestants remain in the house, and viewers are set to see another eviction today. Among the remaining participants, Noora has already secured her spot in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale. The other seven contestants faced this week's nomination process, and host Mohanlal had previously saved one participant during Saturday's episode.

This week's nominees included Aneesh, Shanavas, Sabuman, Adhila, Anumol, Nevin, and Akbar. During Saturday's episode, Mohanlal declared Anumol safe. Following that, a promo released by Asianet hinted at Mohanlal saving three more contestants in the sequence of Akbar, Aneesh, and Shanavas. This leaves Adhila, Nevin, and Sabuman in the Danger Zone, from whom today's eviction will take place. It has not been officially confirmed whether one or more contestants will leave the house.

The promo also indicates that today's eviction may take an unusual format. The clip shows the three contestants in the Danger Zone standing blindfolded in front of the main door, which is then closed with a sliding panel. The video suggests that evicted contestants will not be present when the door reopens, while those who are safe will appear at that moment. This has left viewers eager to see who will remain in the house and who will be sent home.

Week 13 Voting Trend

Audience votes continue to influence weekly evictions. An unofficial poll conducted by biggbossmalayalamvoting indicates that Anumol is leading with 22.82% of votes, closely followed by Aneesh at 22.2%. Nevin and Adhila are at 13.18% and 12.86%, respectively, while Shanavas holds 12.6%. Akbar is slightly behind at 10.93%, and Sabuman has the lowest share with 5.4%.

These figures provide a snapshot of viewer preferences but are not official. The final eviction outcome will depend on verified votes counted by the show's production team, and, as in previous seasons, unexpected results remain a possibility.

As the show enters its finale week, predicting the winner has become increasingly difficult. The uncertainty surrounding the final five heightens the suspense and keeps viewers closely engaged with the proceedings.