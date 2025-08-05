Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 First Week Elimination: Nominations And Online Voting Trends Revealed Inside

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicked off on Sunday, August 3, with Mohanlal once again returning as host. Within just a couple of days, the show has begun to stir conversations, particularly around the first round of nominations for eviction and how the housemates are responding to the competitive environment.

In line with the show's format, contestants were asked to nominate fellow housemates for eviction. This week, eight contestants have reportedly landed in the danger zone: Shaitya Santhosh, Munshi Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Renu Sudhi, Nevin George, Aryan Kathuria, Sarika KB, and Anumol RS.

The mix of nominees includes public figures from television, film, law, social media, and more. Among them is Gizele Thakral, a former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant who has now brought her reality TV experience to the Malayalam edition.

One nomination in particular has sparked debate among viewers. Actor Shanavas nominated Gizele Thakral and pointed to her choice of attire as the reason. According to Shanavas, Gizele's clothing "does not align with Kerala culture" and could "confuse the audience." The comment has drawn criticism on social media, with many asserting that clothing remains a personal choice and shouldn't be the basis for elimination in a show meant to test character, not wardrobe.

Unofficial Voting Trends: Who's Leading The Polls?

While viewers wait to see who will be the first to leave the house, unofficial online polls tracking support for the contestants have already begun circulating. According to polling data available on biggbossmalayalamvotingd.com at the time of writing, Anumol is leading with 29.6% of the total 21,424 votes. She is followed by Renu Sudhi (26.4%), Aryan Kathuria (18.3%), and Gizele (12.8%). The remaining contestants, Sarika KB, Shaitya, Ranjeet, and Nevin, are trailing behind with single-digit percentages, putting them at higher risk of elimination.

Meanwhile, the official broadcaster Asianet has released a new promo teasing emotional moments in the upcoming episode. In the footage, contestant Anumol is seen breaking down, hinting at potential tensions or personal challenges within the house. Whether this will affect her standing among housemates or voters remains to be seen.

With eliminations looming and interpersonal dynamics starting to unfold, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is already shaping up to be a season full of unpredictable turns. The final results of the first week's voting will be revealed during the weekend episodes.