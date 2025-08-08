Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 First Week Elimination: Ranjeet & Sarika On The Brink, Who Will Survive?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Elimination: The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on August 3, 2025, continuing its run on Asianet with Mohanlal returning as the host for the seventh consecutive year. The reality show, also available for live streaming on JioHotstar, began with 19 contestants, including a lesbian couple participating as a single contestant.

As the season progresses, the house dynamics are already taking shape. Some participants have dived into strategic gameplay, while others are keeping a low profile. Aneesh, a commoner contestant, was appointed as the house captain for the first week, overseeing tasks and house activities.

This week, eight contestants find themselves in the elimination spotlight. Shaitya, Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Renu Sudhi, Aryan Kathuria, Anumol, and Sarika K B have all been nominated for eviction, with their fate resting in the hands of the audience. The elimination results are set to be announced during the weekend episodes hosted by Mohanlal.

While viewers wait to see who will be the first to leave the house, unofficial online polls tracking support for the contestants provide an early glimpse into audience preferences. According to polling data from the website 'biggbossmalayalamvoting' at the time of writing, Renu leads the pack with approximately 27.6% of the votes, closely followed by Anumol at 26.5%. Gizele holds 19.6%, and Aryan trails with 13.2%. The remaining nominees, Nevin, Shaitya, Ranjeet, and Sarika K B, have secured smaller portions of the votes so far. Among the eight nominated contestants, Ranjeet (3.1%) and Sarika K B (2.5%) are currently in the danger zone for the first eviction.

Mohanlal Urges Viewers to Vote Wisely

The show's latest promo has drawn attention for its direct message from Mohanlal urging viewers to vote thoughtfully. He emphasized the importance of recognizing genuine content creators within the house and cautioned against blindly following fan groups or publicity efforts. Mohanlal stressed that viewers should vote out contestants who remain passive or avoid taking a stand, encouraging a more engaging and entertaining season.

"We are relying on both the viewers and the team to make this season successful. Your vote counts, so use it wisely," he said.

As the week closes, all eyes will be on the weekend episodes to see who the audience decides should be the first to leave the Bigg Boss house this season.