Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Gizele Thakral Enters The House, From Salman Khan's Show To Mohanlal's

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered on Sunday, August 3, with host Mohanlal giving viewers a guided tour of the revamped house. This season, a single, expansive bedroom replaces the multiple sleeping areas seen in past editions, an intentional move that could heighten interpersonal tensions and reshape alliances.

The launch episode, which aired on Asianet and streamed on JioHotstar, also introduced viewers to a diverse range of contestants. Among them is Gizele Thakral, a participant whose entry marks a first for the Malayalam edition: she has already competed in a different language version of the Bigg Boss franchise.

As reported by Asianet News, Gizele is a model, actress, and entrepreneur with a multicultural background. Her mother hails from Alappuzha in Kerala, and her father was Punjabi. Although Gizele was born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and raised in Punjab, with a period spent in Dubai, she says her emotional roots are firmly tied to Kerala. She has even expressed interest in settling in the state if she meets a life partner from there.

From Modelling Ramps to Reality Shows: Gizele's Journey Across Fashion, Film, and Television

At the age of 14, Gizele stepped into the modeling industry and gained early recognition through the Gladrags Model Hunt, where she ranked among the top contenders and was honoured with titles like 'Best Body' and 'Most Potential'. She later earned the title of Miss Rajasthan. Her national exposure expanded when she was featured in the 2011 Kingfisher Calendar and represented India at the Ford Models Supermodel of the World contest held in Turkey.

Her television career includes participation in several reality shows. In 2012, she was seen in the Indian edition of Survivor, and the following year, she participated in the culinary-themed reality program Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. She later entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi Season 9 as a wildcard contestant.

Gizele made her Bollywood debut in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016) and appeared in Mastizaade and The Great Indian Casino. In 2022, she launched a Dubai-based business focused on fashion and tech investments.

With her entry, Gizele brings both glamour and prior reality TV experience to the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. How she adapts to the format this time, and whether her past experience gives her an edge, remains to be seen.