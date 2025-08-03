Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Kicks Off: Mohanlal Introduces First Contestant-Who Is Aneesh?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 officially began on Sunday, August 3, with actor Mohanlal returning as host for the seventh consecutive year. The launch episode, which aired at 7 PM on Asianet and streamed on JioHotstar, introduced viewers to a new season that promises a break from familiar patterns seen in earlier editions.

The opening episode set a celebratory tone with Mohanlal welcoming the first contestant of the season, Aneesh. A commoner entrant, Aneesh was selected through a public competition. He is a writer, a former bank employee and currently a government servant who has taken a leave of absence to participate in the show.

Aneesh's entry highlights one of the key elements of the Bigg Boss format, giving space to contestants from outside the celebrity circle. In recent seasons, including this one, at least one or more participants from the general public have joined a house otherwise dominated by television, film, music, and social media personalities.

In a significant design change, this year's Bigg Boss house features just one bedroom, a shift from previous seasons. Mohanlal offered viewers a guided tour of the redesigned space, which is reportedly more open and visually striking than before.

Adding to the sense of continuity and nostalgia, former contestant Reneesha Rahiman appeared during the premiere to introduce the first task of Season 7. It signals the beginning of the in-house challenges that will shape contestant dynamics over the next several weeks.

New Season Promises Format Shake-Up, Retains Core Structure

Asianet News reports that the new season aims to move away from certain recurring gameplay strategies-such as "fake cards," "safe cards," and "victim cards." Promos leading up to the launch hinted at a shift in tone and a more unpredictable narrative style.

The core concept of the show remains the same. A group of contestants with diverse backgrounds will stay inside the Bigg Boss house for 100 days, with no access to outside communication. All household chores are to be managed by the contestants themselves, and weekly tasks will determine who earns the role of house captain.

Each week, nominations and public voting will decide which contestants stay and who gets evicted. Weekend episodes, especially those featuring Mohanlal, are expected to focus on evictions and critical moments from the week.

The show airs daily on Asianet, with weekday episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend specials at 9 PM. A 24x7 live stream of the house is also available on JioHotstar.