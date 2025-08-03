Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Meet Rena Fathima, Bringing Gen Z Vibes To Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 was officially launched on Sunday, August 3, with host Mohanlal welcoming viewers and giving a walkthrough of the redesigned house. One of the most notable changes this season is the presence of a single bedroom, a design decision expected to intensify house dynamics and test how contestants coexist under a shared roof.

The opening episode, aired on Asianet and streamed on JioHotstar, featured former contestant Reneesha Rahiman introducing the season's first task. With contestants drawn from various professional backgrounds and age groups, the seventh season promises a mix of personalities and perspectives. Among them, the youngest participant is 19-year-old Rena Fathima-a Gen Z entrant whose digital life is already familiar to many.

Rena brings with her the sensibilities of a generation that has grown up alongside social media culture. A native of Kozhikode, Rena started creating content while still in school. Her first reaction video, made at a very young age, went unexpectedly viral. Encouraged by her family's support, she decided to consistently post videos, eventually building a steady audience on YouTube.

Her content now spans fashion and daily life, with many followers tuning in for a glimpse into her routines and travel experiences.

Rena's personal life, too, has been part of her public identity. During her higher secondary years, she entered into a relationship with Aalib. Rena conveyed the relationship to her family, and it was eventually accepted and formalized. Aalib also started appearing in her videos, and their videos together became popular with viewers.

From Online to Bigg Boss Spotlight: Rena Steps Into a New Chapter

Now, Rena enters the Bigg Boss house with a digital-first worldview, a growing following, and firsthand experience navigating public opinion. With viewers closely watching how she engages with fellow housemates, her time in the house will be an opportunity to test her emotional resilience and adaptability, traits essential for surviving the show's 100-day challenge.

Whether Rena can hold her ground amidst other contestants or find herself outpaced remains to be seen. But her presence undeniably adds a contemporary, youth-driven voice to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.