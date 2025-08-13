Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Mid-Week And Weekly Nomination - Who's At Risk Of Eviction This Week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: In a major announcement during the second week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Bigg Boss revealed that a midweek eviction would take place. Six contestants were included in the midweek eviction nomination list, with two of them slated to be "evicted" between Tuesday and Thursday, according to a report by Asianet News.

However, the show clarified that this midweek eviction is not a traditional elimination based on audience votes. Instead, it functions as a temporary suspension. The two selected contestants will be sent to a "dead zone," a secluded area without cameras or sound, rather than being removed from the show entirely. These two contestants will be selected on the basis of performance in upcoming tasks, Bigg Boss stated.

The midweek nomination list was decided collectively by the contestants in the house. Aneesh, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Kalabhavan Sariga, Sarika K B, and Rena Fathima were included. The first task to determine which contestants would face the dead zone was held recently. In this task, the nominees themselves did not compete; instead, each nominee selected two other contestants to participate on their behalf.

Aneesh chose Appani Sarath and Anumol, Renu selected Shaitya and Bincy, Oneal Sabu picked Akbar and Shanavas, and Rena Fatima chose Aryan and Gizele. Sarika nominated Binny and Adhila, while Kalabhavan Sariga selected Abhilash and Nevin. The task involved collecting coins from a mud pit, a challenge that has been a recurring feature on the show. Aryan, who collected 15 coins, allocated 6 points to Rena, while Kalabhavan Sariga received 5 points, Renu 4, Oneal 3, Sarika 2, and Aneesh 1.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Weekly Nomination List

As per Asianet News, during the weekly nomination process, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to nominate others, excluding the midweek nominees and those directly nominated through the Luck Chest task, Akbar and Shanavas. This resulted in Shaitya receiving 6 votes, Appani Sarath 5, Anumol, Binny, Gizele, and Nevin 4 each, Aryan and Adhila-Noora 3 each, and RJ Bincy 2 votes. All of these contestants were added to the weekly nomination list.

Out of 18 contestants, 17 were either nominated through the midweek suspension list or the regular eviction nomination list. Only Abhilash remained outside both nomination lists.

In the mid-week suspension task, Aneesh scored the least points, placing him at a disadvantage. Additionally, according to some unofficial online voting trends, contestants Nevin, Akbar, Sarath, Bincy, and Shaitya are currently in the danger zone, making them likely candidates to face eviction in the upcoming episodes.