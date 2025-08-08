Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Promo: Mohanlal's Strong Message To Viewers, "Every Vote Of Yours..."

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on August 3, 2025, with host Mohanlal returning for the seventh consecutive year. Airing on Asianet and streaming on JioHotstar, the reality show began with 19 contestants, including a same-sex couple counted as one contestant, entering the house.

From the first week itself, the dynamics inside the house have started to take shape. Several participants have already jumped into strategic gameplay, while others appear to be lying low. Aneesh, a commoner contestant, was chosen as the inaugural captain for Week 1.

The first eviction of the season is set to take place this weekend, and eight contestants are currently in the danger zone: Shaitya, Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Renu Sudhi, Aryan Kathuria, Anumol, and Sarika K. B. As always, the decision will rest on public voting, with the results to be announced in the weekend episodes hosted by Mohanlal.

Mohanlal Warns Against Backing 'Safe Players'

A newly released promo from the Bigg Boss team has stirred discussion among viewers, as it features Mohanlal delivering a pointed message to the audience. He reminded fans that every single vote counts and should be cast thoughtfully rather than based on influence from fan clubs or PR campaigns.

"Every vote is valuable; use it with care. Don't be carried away by hype or public relations pushes. Recognize those who play it safe without contributing and those who simply coast along. Such contestants should be shown the exit. Only housemates who genuinely contribute to the show should remain, as that is what keeps it engaging and worth watching," Mohanlal said in the promo.

He also cautioned that evicting outspoken or proactive contestants while allowing unmotivated ones to stay could impact the overall quality of the season. "If you keep the undeserving and remove the ones who take a stand, you might end up dissatisfied with how this season turns out. The success of Season 7 depends on effort from both the viewers and us," he added.

The outcome of the first eviction, and the identities of those leaving the Bigg Boss house, will be revealed during the upcoming weekend episodes on Asianet.