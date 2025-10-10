Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trend Week 10: Binny Sebastian On The Brink Of Elimination?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is nearing the end of its tenth week, with just 11 contestants still in the running. The remaining participants in the house are Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Anumol, Aryan, Binny, Lakshmi, Nevin, Noora, Sabuman, and Shanavas. This season has been marked by unexpected evictions, the most recent being Oneal Sabu and Gizele Thakral, whose departure surprised both the housemates and the audience.

Last week's nominations included Lakshmi, Anumol, Oneal, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Adhila, Noora, and Sabuman. In the current week, Adhila has been appointed house captain, assuming responsibilities that include overseeing daily tasks and managing conflicts within the house. With just four weeks remaining until the finale, contestants are preparing for some of the most challenging tasks of the season, including the "Ticket to Finale" and the upcoming "money box" task, which are expected to test both strategy and endurance.

The tenth week also saw the entry of former winner Sabumon Abdusamad as a challenger. Known for his popularity in the first season, Sabumon was tasked with roasting the current contestants. While he completed the challenge, some viewers felt he did not fully utilize the opportunity to make a significant impact before leaving the house.

Voting Trends Week 10

This week's nomination list features Nevin, Sabuman, Lakshmi, Aneesh, Anumol, Shanavas, Akbar, and Binny. The stakes are high, and the voting trends indicate a tense situation for some contestants. According to an unofficial online poll on biggbossvotingmalayalam, Aneesh currently leads the votes with 26.02%, followed by Anumol at 17.16% and Shanavas at 17.09%. Mid-range figures include Sabuman (9.31%), Akbar (9.29%), Nevin (8.64%), and Lakshmi (8.38%). Binny, however, has the lowest percentage at 4.13%, indicating she may be at risk.

It is important to note that these voting numbers are unofficial and serve only as a preliminary indicator. Bigg Boss Malayalam has a history of producing unexpected outcomes, and the official elimination will be determined by the official vote count recorded by the Bigg Boss Malayalam team. Whether Binny or another contestant from the lower bracket will exit the house will be revealed in the weekend episode. Fans will be watching closely as the season progresses, with surprises still likely in store.