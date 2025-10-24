Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trend Week 12: Who Will Face Elimination This Weekend?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered its twelfth week, bringing heightened competition among the contestants. This stage of the show features the "Ticket to Finale" tasks, which allow one participant to secure direct entry into the top five. The announcement of these tasks has intensified the competitive spirit inside the house, with participants fully engaged in completing the challenges. Including the two tasks conducted in the latest episode, contestants have now completed six tasks in total.

As per the task-based points table, Noora is currently leading with 41 points, followed closely by Aryan with 39 and Akbar with 34. Other contestants in the points tally include Nevin at 32, Anumol at 28, Sabuman at 24, Aneesh at 23, Adhila at 19, and Shanavas at 13. The rankings reflect the ongoing struggle among participants to perform consistently in the weekly tasks.

Week 12 Voting Trend

In addition to task points, audience votes play a crucial role in determining who faces elimination each week. According to an unofficial online poll on biggbossmalayalamvoting, Aneesh is currently leading with 20.38% of votes. He is followed by Anumol at 19.2% and Noora at 16.07%. The remaining contestants, Sabuman (13.57%), Nevin (10.3%), Akbar (10.28%), and Aryan (10.19%), are all closely packed, highlighting a tight competition among the lower-ranked contestants.

It is important to note that these figures are not official and serve only as an early gauge of audience sentiment. Bigg Boss Malayalam has previously witnessed surprises in eliminations, and the final decision will be based entirely on verified votes compiled by the show's producers.

As the weekend episode approaches, viewers are left speculating who might be the next contestant to exit. While Aryan is among those in the lower vote bracket, the outcome could shift depending on final vote counts. Fans are expected to tune in closely as the show moves closer to the final stages, where the dynamics of competition and strategy become even more critical.

The twelfth week promises more drama and strategic gameplay, with audience engagement on social media and voting platforms continuing to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.