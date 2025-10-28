Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trend Week 13: Who Is In The Danger Zone As The Show Nears The Finale?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered its final stretch, with the thirteenth week of the show unfolding key developments that could shape the outcome of this season. The latest weekend episode saw Aryan's eviction, leaving eight contestants in the house: Aneesh, Anumol, Adhila, Shanavas, Nevin, Akbar, Sabuman, and Noora. With just two weeks remaining before the grand finale, the competition has intensified, and the voting trends have become a subject of keen interest among viewers.

Noora, who recently clinched the coveted Ticket to Finale, has secured a direct entry into the final stage of the reality show. This means the remaining seven housemates are now up for elimination this week. As the show edges closer to its conclusion, audience voting will determine who makes it to the top five and who exits the Bigg Boss house just before the finale.

Aryan's Prediction

Meanwhile, Aryan's first public remarks following his eviction have drawn attention online. In an interview cited by Asianet News, Aryan shared his thoughts on who might ultimately win the show. He noted that if emotionally connected viewers, particularly those in their 30s and 40s who regularly watch Asianet, decide the outcome, Anumol could emerge as the winner. However, he added that if the audience base leans more toward a "sigma" mindset, Akbar or Shanavas could take the title.

From an entertainment perspective, Aryan jokingly remarked that he himself would have been among the finalists. He also pointed out that, based on that same logic, Nevin might not win. But when asked to name just one person he believes deserves a chance, Aryan concluded, "Why not give Nevin a chance?" His candid response has sparked varied reactions from fans across social media.

Voting Trend Week 13

As per an unofficial online poll by biggbossmalayalamvoting, Aneesh currently leads the voting race with 21.74% of the votes. He is followed closely by Anumol with 20.36%, while Adhila holds third place at 14.13%. Nevin (12.78%), Shanavas (12.72%), and Akbar (11.4%) trail behind, with Sabuman occupying the lowest position at 6.87%.

It's worth noting that these results are not official and may not reflect the actual voting figures that will decide the week's eviction. Historically, Bigg Boss Malayalam has witnessed unexpected eliminations, where house dynamics and late voting swings have altered results at the last moment.

With the finale now just around the corner, all eyes are on the upcoming episodes to see who can sustain their momentum and who will fall short. As the stakes rise, so does the anticipation among fans eager to find out which contestant will secure a spot in the final showdown of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.