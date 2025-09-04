Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trends Today: Shaitya In A Tight Spot As Polls Heat Up

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, which began on August 3, 2025, has already seen four contestants evicted as the show continues its run with participants from diverse backgrounds. In addition to the original lineup, five wildcard entrants, Jishin Mohan, Mastani, Ved Lakshmi, Praveen, and Akash Sabu (Sabuman), have joined the competition, quickly making their presence felt inside the house.

As the show crosses the 30-day mark, personal stories and experiences have become part of the ongoing narrative. Actress Anumol, for instance, has been sharing insights into her life, including the influence of her father and the challenges she faced while striving for independence.

Unofficial Polls Show Tight Race Among Contestants

For the fifth week, the official nomination list includes Anumol, Abhilash, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Adhila, Noora, Binny, Aryan, Aneesh, Shaitya, Akbar, Shanavas, Rena Fathima, Gizele, and Appani Sarath. House captain Nevin and the five new wild card entrants are exempt from nominations this week.

According to unofficial online polls on biggbossmalayalamvoting, current voting trends show a closely contested scenario among the participants. Actress Anumol leads with 23.3%, followed by Aneesh at 16.5% and Shanavas at 10.4%. Other contestants' percentages are Noora 7.9%, Adhila 6.5%, Gizele 5.6%, Renu Sudhi 4.1%, Akbar 3.9%, Rena Fathima 3.1%, Binny 3.1%, Sarath 3.1%, Oneal 3.1%, Abhilash 3.1%, Aryan 3.1%, and Shaitya 2.9%, the lowest in this poll so far. The official eviction results will be revealed only during the weekend episodes.

Reports Detail Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestant Pay Rates

Separately, reports on contestant remuneration for Season 7 have surfaced, as noted by OneIndia Malayalam. Contestants are paid based on the number of days they remain in the house, with daily rates stipulated in their contracts. While the show's rules prohibit disclosure of exact earnings, media reports indicate that Anumol is among the highest-paid, while television actor Anu reportedly receives ₹50,000 per day. Renu Sudhi is said to earn a similar amount despite not having acted in serials, attributed to her social media following.

Other reported daily rates include Appani Sarath and serial actor Shanavas Shanu at ₹35,000 each, model-entrepreneur Gizele at ₹30,000, Binny Sebastian at ₹25,000, former contestant Munshi Ranjeet at ₹15,000, and social media personalities at ₹10,000.

As the season progresses, voting patterns remain closely watched, with audiences actively participating in shaping the competition. Early poll results suggest close contests among several contestants, highlighting how audience votes continue to shape Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.