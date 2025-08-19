Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Face Elimination Next In The House?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: The third-week nominations for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 were revealed in Monday's episode, putting nine contestants in the potential eviction zone. As per the show's format, each housemate was individually called into the confession room to name two contestants they felt were not deserving of continuing in the Bigg Boss house, along with reasons for their choices.

This week, the contestants nominated as follows: Sarika K B chose Anumol and Shaitya; Kalabhavan Sariga (Sariga P G) went with Anumol and Renu Sudhi; Gizele nominated Anumol and Adhila-Noora; Rena Fathima put forward Shaitya and Sarika; Appani Sarath selected Shaitya and Oneal Subu; Binny Sebastian chose Shaitya and Oneal Subu; Nevin went with Akbar and Sarika; Anumol picked Akbar and Gizele; Shaitya nominated Akbar and Rena; Abhilash selected Sarath and Sariga; Shanavas chose Sarath and Rena Fathima; Renu Sudhi picked Sarath and Oneal; Aneesh nominated Sarath and Binny; Oneal chose Sariga and Sarika; Akbar put forward Sarika and Shanavas; Adhila-Noora nominated Sarika and Nevin; and Aryan chose Shanavas and Abhilash.

After tallying the nominations, nine contestants found themselves at risk. Sarika received the highest number of votes with five, followed by Appani Sarath and Shaitya with four votes each. Oneal Sabu, Anumol, and Akbar received three votes apiece, while Kalabhavan Sariga, Shanavas, and Rena Fathima each received two votes.

Among the nominees, Aneesh appeared visibly surprised that no housemate had voted against him, highlighting the strategic dynamics at play inside the house. As Aryan is the house captain, he is immune from this week's nominations. This week's eviction is expected to be a pivotal moment for the remaining contestants.

Online Polls Hint at Audience Favorites Ahead of Eviction

Unofficial online polls tracking audience preferences provide an early glimpse into public opinion. According to polling data from the site biggbossmalayalamvoting, Anumol leads the pack with approximately 36.9% of the votes, closely followed by Shanavas at 28.9%. Rena holds 9.7%, and Akbar trails with 6.5%. The remaining nominees, Shaitya (5.1%), Sarath (4.3%), and Oneal (3.0%), have secured smaller portions of the votes so far. Among the nine nominated contestants, Sarika K B (2.9%) and Sariga PG (2.6%) are currently in the danger zone for the eviction.

The show has already seen two evictions: actor Ranjeet Munshi was the first contestant to leave, followed by RJ Bincy last week. As the housemates prepare for another week, viewers continue to closely monitor both in-house dynamics and public voting trends to see who will be the next to exit.