Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Voting Trends Today: Who's Leading And Who Might Be At Risk?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 witnessed a significant development this week as five new wild card contestants entered the house simultaneously, bringing the total number of housemates to 21. The new entrants include serial actor Jishin Mohan, interviewer Mastani, architect-actress-model Ved Lakshmi, YouTuber and influencer Praveen, and content creator and dancer Akash Sabu, also known as Sabuman.

The new entries also influenced the nominations for the fifth week of the show. Despite a prior nomination and voting process, host Mohanlal, who addressed the housemates via video call from the United States on Friday, announced that no eviction would take place over the weekend. He instructed that the previous nomination list would carry forward into the upcoming week. In addition, Bigg Boss allowed the housemates to nominate contestants who were not part of the prior list. The house captain, Nevin, and the five new wild card entrants were exempt from nominations but were allowed to nominate others.

The updated nomination list combines the prior week's nominees, Abhilash, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Adhila, Noora, Binny, and Aryan, with new names added this week: Aneesh, Shaitya, Akbar, Gizele, Shanavas, Rena Fathima, Anumol and Appani Sarath. Among the newly nominated contestants, Appani Sarath received the highest number of votes, totaling nine. Except for house captain Nevin and the five wild card entrants, all remaining housemates are part of the fifth week's nomination list, indicating heightened competition in the coming days.

Voting Trends Show Tight Contest as New Wild Cards Enter

Unofficial fan-tracking polls from biggbossmalayalamvoting suggest a close race among contestants. Anumol currently leads with 21.7% of votes, followed by Aneesh at 18.4%, Shanavas at 10.8%, and Noora at 10.3%. Adhila has secured 7.1%, Gizele 5.3%, and Renu Sudhi 4.4%. The remaining contestants hold smaller shares of the votes, with Akbar at 2.9%, Aryan 2.9%, Binny 2.8%, Rena Fathima 2.9%, Abhilash 2.7%, Oneal 2.9%, Shaitya 2.4%, and Sarath 2.4%.

The introduction of multiple wild card contestants and the expansion of the nomination list have created a dynamic shift in the house, making the upcoming days critical for both audience voting and contestant strategies. The intensified competition is expected to shape the trajectory of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 over the coming week.