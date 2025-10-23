Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Week 12 Voting Trends: Will Aryan Or Nevin Be Eliminated This Weekend?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is in its 12th week; competition in the house has intensified, with contestants focused on the ongoing Ticket to Finale tasks that offer direct entry into the Top 5. These challenges have added an extra layer of urgency, with participants striving to secure points and maintain their positions on the leaderboard.

After four Ticket to Finale tasks, Noora leads the point table with 30 points, closely followed by Aryan at 29. Akbar holds 23 points, while Nevin has 21. Other contestants include Sabumon and Anumol (19 points each), Adhila (16), Shanavas (13), and Aneesh (11). The race for a Top 5 spot is tight and competitive, with minor point differences making a significant impact.

This week's activities also saw heightened tensions in the house, particularly around kitchen duties. A prolonged disagreement involving the vessel team led to Shanavas experiencing discomfort, eventually requiring a medical checkup and hospital admission. During the incident, physical scuffles were reported, and Bigg Boss issued a warning to Nevin, emphasizing that any physical altercation would not be tolerated and could lead to immediate removal.

The house currently has three captains: Nevin, Akbar, and Aryan, and the kitchen team's management of its responsibilities has drawn complaints from fellow contestants, further fueling the competitive atmosphere.

As the season nears its conclusion, nine contestants remain: Anumol, Akbar, Adhila, Nevin, Noora, Sabuman, Aneesh, Shanavas, and Aryan. For this week's elimination, Aneesh, Akbar, Sabuman, Noora, Nevin, Aryan, and Anumol are on the nomination list, while Adhila and Shanavas are safe.

Voting Trend Week 12

An unofficial online poll on the website biggbossmalayalamvoting indicates Aneesh leading with 20.71% of votes, followed by Anumol (19.7%) and Noora (15.93%). Other nominees, Sabuman (13.04%), Akbar (10.24%), Nevin (10.22%), and Aryan (10.16%), show a closely contested race among lower-ranked contestants.

These figures, however, are not official and should be taken as indicative rather than definitive. The official elimination will depend on verified votes compiled by the show's producers. Fans are now waiting to see whether Aryan or Nevin will face eviction when the results are revealed in the weekend episode.