Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Week Seven Sees New Guest Entries And Updated Nominations In The House

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered its seventh week, with tensions among the contestants continuing to rise. This week, the show brought in two former participants, Shiyas Kareem and Sobha Viswanath, to join the house as special guests for the weekly hotel task.

Shiyas, a contestant from the first season, and Sobha, who appeared in the fifth season, are taking part in the task as hotel guests. The current contestants are responsible for handling the hotel's daily operations, ensuring smooth service, and earning rewards based on guest satisfaction. In addition to their primary role, guests can also offer hints or guidance to the housemates, a method occasionally used in previous seasons to influence the task.

A recent promo showed Shiyas engaging in a dramatic moment during the task by throwing a doll belonging to contestant Anumol, named "Plaachi," outside the house. The act led to an emotional reaction from Anumol. While guest participants often try to create some stir in the house, this particular action stood out for its intensity.

Week 7 Nominations

This week's nominations followed a revised format. Out of the 16 contestants, Aneesh was exempt from nomination. Eight contestants were selected to take part in open nominations, while the others could nominate through the confession room as usual. The volunteers for the open nomination included Jishin, Adhila, Akbar, Shanavas, Nevin, Binny, Anumol, and Abhilash.

Noora, who had failed in last week's task, lost her previous nomination exemption after receiving a black coin and was automatically added to this week's nomination list. As a result, no other contestants needed to nominate her manually. The final list for the week includes Noora, Binny, Aryan, Adhila, Shanavas, Nevin, Sabumon, Rena, and Lakshmi.

With the entry of former contestants and the updated nomination process, Week 7 has introduced fresh dynamics to the house, keeping strategies and alliances under constant development as the season moves toward its later stages.