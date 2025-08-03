Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Abhilash, The Contestant In The Mohanlal Show Known As 'Abhisree'?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicked off on Sunday, August 3, with host Mohanlal welcoming viewers and giving a detailed tour of the revamped house. This season's house stands out for a notable change; it now features only one bedroom, a design move that is expected to influence group dynamics and interpersonal relationships throughout the show.

In a vibrant launch episode aired on Asianet and streamed on JioHotstar, former contestant Reneesha Rahiman introduced the first task, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense and emotionally charged season. Among the housemates entering the Bigg Boss house this year is a familiar face from social media: Abhilash, known online as 'Abhisree'.

As reported by Asianet News, Abhilash is part of the growing trend of digital influencers making their mark on the Bigg Boss platform. The name 'Abhisree' is a combination of his and his wife Sreekutty's names, under which the couple has built a significant online presence on Instagram and YouTube. Their content primarily focuses on dance, with Abhilash often taking center stage.

Abhilash's Journey From Struggles to Bigg Boss

Abhilash's journey, however, has not been an easy one. Born with a physical condition that limited the function of one of his legs, he has faced ridicule and discouragement from a young age. Abhilash's breakthrough came with his appearance on the dance reality show D4 Dance, where he gained recognition for his energetic performances despite physical challenges.

Supported unwaveringly by Sreekutty, who never saw his disability as a limitation, the two eventually married, overcoming both personal and social obstacles. The couple's popularity grew alongside their online presence.

In addition to vlogging, Abhilash has also made forays into acting, having appeared in two television serials. With this background, he brings a mix of resilience, public recognition, and performance skill to the Bigg Boss house, qualities that may help him navigate the unpredictable environment of the show.

Whether Abhilash's story and determination will resonate with the audience and his fellow contestants remains to be seen. But his entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 adds a compelling layer to what is shaping up to be a season full of unexpected twists and personal narratives.