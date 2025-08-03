Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Anumol, The Contestant In The Mohanlal Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered on Sunday, August 3, on Asianet, with actor Mohanlal returning to host the popular reality show. As in previous editions, the grand launch was broadcast at 7 PM and simultaneously made available on JioHotstar, offering both live and on-demand viewing.

The season opened with a tour of the redesigned Bigg Boss house, led by Mohanlal. Notably, the house now includes only a single bedroom, a structural change that may influence how interpersonal dynamics unfold in the coming weeks.

As the episode progressed, Mohanlal began introducing the contestants one by one. Following the entry of commoner Aneesh, who was selected through a public competition, the host welcomed television actress Anumol into the Bigg Boss house. Known by various names such as Anumol RS Karthu and Anumol Anakkutty, she is a well-recognized face in Malayalam television and was awarded the Kerala State Television Award for Second Best Actress in 2023.

Anumol's entry marks the inclusion of a high-profile television personality in this season's lineup. Her casting reflects the show's continued mix of public participants and familiar entertainment figures, a combination that has characterized the format across its six completed seasons.

Anumol has appeared in multiple popular serials and enjoys a steady fan base across television audiences in Kerala. While her on-screen persona is known to viewers, how she will navigate the confined, high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house remains to be seen.

Season 7 Hints at Shifts in Strategy and Structure

Asianet News reports that this season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will introduce new formats and aims to move away from predictable gameplay tactics such as the use of "safe cards" or "victim cards." Former contestant Reneesha Rahiman made an appearance during the launch to introduce the season's first task, setting the tone for the challenges to come.

The show will follow its standard format over 100 days, with contestants cut off from outside communication and required to complete individual and group tasks. Evictions will occur weekly based on nominations and viewer votes, with Mohanlal hosting the weekend episodes that typically cover eliminations and key house developments.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 airs every day on Asianet, with weekday episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend specials at 9 PM. A 24x7 live stream is also available on JioHotstar.