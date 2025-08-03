Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Aryan Kathuria, The Expected Contestant In The Mohanlal Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is set to premiere this evening, Sunday, August 3, with the grand launch episode airing at 7 PM on Asianet. For digital viewers, the show will be accessible via live and on-demand streaming on JioHotstar.

This marks the seventh season hosted by veteran actor Mohanlal, who returns to anchor the show once again. The logo for the new edition was unveiled earlier this year on May 21, aligning with the actor's birthday.

As with every season, the full list of participants remains under wraps until the launch episode. However, several names have been making the rounds on social media and entertainment news circles as likely contestants. Among them is Aryan Kathuria, a relatively new face in Malayalam cinema with a background in theater and modeling.

Spotlight on Aryan Kathuria: Theatre-Trained Actor With Ad and Film Credits

Aryan Kathuria is an actor and model who has been steadily building his portfolio across industries. He holds training from the National School of Drama and started his career in theater before transitioning into screen work. His modelling assignments include over 50 national advertisements, where he established a presence known for both his versatility and screen presence.

Kathuria appeared in the dating reality series Date Baazi in 2022, which streamed on Amazon miniTV. His Malayalam film appearances include supporting roles in Falimy and the fantasy thriller Vadakkan.

Aryan Kathuria has also appeared in the movie '1983' and Ormakalil, adding to his list of screen credits. With a combination of formal acting education and on-camera experience, he is seen by many as a promising addition to the industry.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Where To Watch

The show will air daily on Asianet, with episodes scheduled at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. A 24x7 live feed from inside the Bigg Boss house will be available to subscribers via JioHotstar.

As the show goes live today, viewers will finally get to see which of the speculated contestants make it into the Bigg Boss house and how they navigate the weeks ahead under public scrutiny.