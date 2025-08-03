Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian, The Expected Contestant In The Mohanlal Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is gearing up for its grand launch today, Sunday, August 3, with the premiere episode scheduled to air at 7 PM on Asianet. Viewers can also access the show digitally through live and on-demand streaming on JioHotstar.

This marks the seventh consecutive season with actor Mohanlal as host. The official logo of the new season was unveiled earlier this year on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday.

While the showrunners have yet to formally announce the contestant lineup, speculation continues to build on social media and entertainment platforms. Among the names that have surfaced with a strong likelihood of participation is Binny Sebastian, who has made a mark in recent years on Malayalam television.

A Doctor-Turned-Actor With a Growing Fan Base

Binny Sebastian, also known as Dr. Josephine, hails from Changanacherry in Kottayam district. With a degree in medicine earned from China, her entry into acting was unplanned. According to reports, it was during an award event she attended with her husband, television actor Noobin Johny, that she caught the attention of casting directors.

Soon after, she landed the lead role in the popular Malayalam serial Geetha Govindam, where she played the character of Geethanjali (Geethu). Her portrayal of a vibrant and confident young woman who falls in love with a businessman character, portrayed by actor Sajan Surya, resonated with audiences and earned her considerable visibility in the television space.

Interestingly, Binny's screen debut happened even earlier, she briefly appeared in the Mammootty film Thoppil Joppan, playing the childhood version of a character linked to the lead.

Outside of her acting career, Binny is a familiar presence online. She has appeared in music albums and regularly shares fashion-forward photoshoots on social media, building a distinct identity as both a model and influencer. Her wedding to Noobin Johny, after a long relationship, also drew attention online, particularly for the viral popularity of their save-the-date shoot.

As with all potential contestants, Binny's inclusion remains unconfirmed at the time of publishing. A clearer picture will emerge once the show goes on air this evening.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will feature daily episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend specials at 9 PM, with a 24x7 live feed accessible through JioHotstar for subscribers.