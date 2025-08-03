Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Oneal Sabu, The Expected Contestant In The Mohanlal Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is set to premiere today, Sunday, August 3, with the grand launch episode airing at 7 PM. Viewers can tune in to Asianet for the televised broadcast or stream the show live and on-demand through JioHotstar. Actor Mohanlal returns as the host for the seventh consecutive time, continuing his long-standing association with the popular reality show.

While the official list of contestants remains under wraps at the time of writing, several names have surfaced across social media and entertainment news platforms as likely participants. Among those expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season is Oneal Sabu, a figure known more for his cultural initiatives than mainstream entertainment.

A Look at Oneal Sabu

Oneal Sabu, also known by the moniker FCBoy (Fort Cochin Boy), is a Fort Kochi-based lawyer, storyteller, food critic, and culinary anthropologist. Though trained in maritime law and having lived abroad during his formative years, Oneal has spent much of the last decade reconnecting with his hometown through research, food, and history-based initiatives. His community-driven projects seek to highlight the overlooked or marginalized narratives of Fort Kochi's past, often with a strong focus on culinary heritage.

Oneal's public profile grew with the launch of Phantasma and Colonial Crawlies, Kerala's first spook trails, guided night walks that combine local folklore with historical storytelling. He also created Community MeSa, a communal dining experience where each dish is connected to a story drawn from Kochi's complex cultural past. His 2016 book Soul Fried Monologues delves into the intersections of food, memory, and identity in a tone that blends informality with scholarly research.

Raised in Fujairah, UAE, Oneal returned to Kerala during his school years and later pursued legal studies in the UK. Over time, his experiences, from running a restaurant to conducting food walks and commensality events, have shaped his mission of archiving and narrating the lesser-known aspects of Kochi's layered heritage.

Anticipated Contestant Lineup

In addition to Oneal, other names that are reportedly part of the season include actor Appani Sarath, model Renu Sudhi (widow of mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi), singer Akbar Khan, and television personalities like Shanavas and Binny Sebastian. Notably, the speculated list also includes a commoner contestant named Aneesh and a lesbian couple, Aadila and Noora, a potential first for the show.

Take a Poll

However, until the grand launch episode airs tonight, these names remain speculative. The confirmed lineup will only be revealed officially during the grand launch.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will continue with its daily episodes and weekend specials, with the latter usually featuring interactions with host Mohanlal. The show will also offer 24x7 live streaming access for subscribers on JioHotstar, allowing fans to follow house developments in real time.