Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who Is Sarika K B, The Contestant Evicted From Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 witnessed another exit this weekend, with contestant Sarika K B leaving the house in Sunday's eviction episode. The development came right after a dramatic double elimination, as Kalabhavan Sariga (also known as Sariga PG) was shown the door on Saturday. This marks the first instance in the current season where contestants were evicted on both weekend episodes, adding a surprising twist to the usual pattern.

Munshi Ranjeet and RJ Bincy were the ones eliminated in the first and second weeks, respectively. The season, which began with a lineup of 19 participants, is now gradually narrowing down as the weeks progress.

Who is Sarika K B?

Sarika K B is widely recognized as a YouTube presenter, best known for hosting the talk show Hot Seat. The program often drew attention for its confrontational style, with Sarika posing aggressive and overbearing questions to her guests. This approach, while attracting criticism from many for being intrusive, also contributed to the show's popularity. One of her most-discussed episodes featured her interaction with Renu Sudhi, where sharp exchanges and heated arguments became the focal point of discussion.

Apart from presenting, Sarika has been active as a vlogger. Inside the Bigg Boss house as well, she attempted to bring her Hot Seat approach to fellow contestants, which at times created tense situations.

Personal Life and Struggles

Sarika has faced significant challenges in her personal life. She married at a young age, but her marital life soon became difficult. According to her, she endured discrimination and neglect from her husband's family, including being denied basic needs. The situation escalated, leading her to file a domestic violence case against her husband. After nearly ten years of hardship, Sarika decided to end the relationship.

Nominations and Evictions

For the latest round of nominations, housemates Anumol, Shanavas, Rena, Akbar, Shaitya, Sarath, Oneal, Sarika K B, and Sariga PG were all in contention. Eventually, Sariga PG and Sarika K B were the ones who exited the show over the weekend, reducing the pool of contestants further.

With back-to-back eliminations, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered a crucial phase, as dynamics inside the house continue to shift with every departure.