Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Why Did Renu Sudhi Decide To Walk Out Of Mohanlal's Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Renu Sudhi, one of the most discussed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, has officially exited the reality show after repeatedly requesting permission to leave. On Saturday, Bigg Boss accepted her appeal, and host Mohanlal later spoke with her about the decision during the weekend episode.

Explaining her decision to step away, Renu opened up about her emotional struggles inside the house. She admitted that the environment reminded her of the trauma she experienced following the sudden death of her husband, mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi.

"When Sudhi passed away, I went through a very difficult phase. Traveling and keeping myself engaged was how I tried to cope. But here, inside the Bigg Boss house, I began to relive that pain, and I couldn't be myself," she told Mohanlal. She added that she was not mentally in the right state to continue and was surprised she managed to last a month on the show.

Renu also expressed gratitude to the audience for their support while pointing out that her foremost wish was to return home to her children. She explained that her initial motivation to participate stemmed from a determination to face those who had criticized her in the past, but she acknowledged that her mental health had to take priority.

Beyond Bigg Boss Malayalam

Renu Sudhi first came to public attention as the wife of Kollam Sudhi. Over time, however, she has developed her own presence, particularly through social media and her work in entertainment. After her husband's passing, she ventured into acting and modeling. While this move attracted both attention and criticism, including trolling and body-shaming, Renu eventually began responding to the negative remarks.

Her career has since extended into other areas. According to a report by Asianet News, she is set to make her playback singing debut in the upcoming film Avan Abhayakumar. She also featured in the film Vere, which was released online.

While her Bigg Boss journey has ended earlier than expected, Renu's exit has once again highlighted the emotional challenges that come with being part of a high-pressure reality show environment.