Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Will RJ Bincy Bring Her Stage & Studio Energy To Mohanlal's Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is set to begin with a grand premiere this evening, Sunday, August 3, at 7 PM on Asianet. For digital viewers, the show will be available for live and on-demand streaming on JioHotstar. Actor Mohanlal returns as host for the seventh consecutive season, continuing his long-standing association with the reality franchise.

As with past seasons, the official contestant list remains under wraps until the launch episode airs. However, in the days leading up to the premiere, entertainment portals and fan pages have been abuzz with speculation. Among the widely rumored names is RJ Bincy, a media personality who has made her presence felt across multiple platforms.

Who Is RJ Bincy?

RJ Bincy, also known as Bincymol Biju, hails from Kottayam, Kerala. She currently works as a radio jockey at a private FM station, where she has gained popularity for her engaging voice and energetic on-air presence. Known for her lively hosting style and spontaneous interaction, Bincy has cultivated a steady listener base over time.

In addition to her radio career, Bincy has been active as an emcee, frequently hosting live events. She has also appeared on television, expanding her presence beyond radio and live events. One of her earlier TV assignments was anchoring the show Bell Adikku Bill Adaykyam, which introduced her to a broader audience.

However, her most notable on-screen appearance came as a contestant on The Next Top Anchor, a talent hunt aimed at discovering Kerala's next prominent TV presenter. Bincy's performance on the show received positive feedback for her confident demeanor and communication skills, positioning her as a rising figure in Malayalam media.

More recently, she appeared as a guest on the comedy show Comedy Masters, further expanding her visibility in the entertainment circuit.

While Asianet has not officially confirmed the participant lineup, RJ Bincy's name continues to feature in prediction lists across social media. If she enters the Bigg Boss house, her background in both live and broadcast media could make her a dynamic presence in the reality format.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Where To Watch

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will air daily on Asianet, with weekday episodes at 9:30 PM and weekend specials at 9 PM. A 24x7 live feed from inside the house will be accessible to JioHotstar subscribers.

Until the episode airs tonight, the full list of contestants remains speculative. But names like RJ Bincy suggest that this season may feature personalities with diverse media experience.