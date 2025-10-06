Checkmate OTT Release & Platform : When & Where To Watch Malayalam Mystery-thriller Online?

India, 06 October 2025: ZEE5, India's leading home-grown streaming platform, has announced that its upcoming gripping Malayalam mystery-thriller Checkmate, streaming now in 4 languages - Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shot entirely in the U.S., the movie offers a glimpse into a dark, high-stakes narrative set in the underbelly of New York City, promising suspense and intrigue from start to finish. The movie is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ratish Sekhar and features powerhouse performances from Anoop Menon, Lal, and Rekha Harindran.

Checkmate follows the lives of a pharmaceutical company CEO, a failed Don, a grieving widower, and a shrewd lawyer whose fates become entangled when a mysterious woman is kidnapped in New York City. What begins as a simple crime quickly spirals into a twisted game of strategy, trust, and survival, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Ratish Sekhar's storytelling deftly combines suspense, emotion, and intricate plotting, making Checkmate a must-watch for fans of the mystery-thriller genre.

The trailer of Checkmate had already generated significant buzz, showcasing intense sequences, gripping performances, and a layered storyline that promises twists and turns at every corner.

Speaking about the movie, writer & director Ratish Sekhar said , " With Checkmate, we wanted to explore how ordinary lives can get caught up in extraordinary circumstances. The intersection of power, love, and morality creates a tense and unpredictable narrative, with twists designed to keep viewers glued to their seats while revealing the shades of human ambition and vulnerability. We've tried to craft a story that not only entertains but also lingers in the mind, prompting reflection on the consequences of every action. The performances by Anoop, Lal, and Rekha bring depth and authenticity to this thrilling tale, and I'm excited for audiences worldwide to experience this journey on ZEE5."

A nail-biting tale that keeps you on edge from start to finish, Checkmate is now streaming on ZEE5