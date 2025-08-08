Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses ₹3 Crore, Competes With Leo And Empuraan

Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: The much-anticipated Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth, has already made a strong impression in Kerala through its advance ticket bookings. According to film industry tracker AB George, pre-sales for the film in Kerala have crossed ₹3 crore within the first five and a half hours of opening, signaling considerable audience interest ahead of its scheduled worldwide release on August 14, 2025.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie marks one of the most awaited releases of the year. The cast includes notable actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, along with several others. Supporting roles are filled by actors such as Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Kaali Venkat. Pooja Hegde also makes a special appearance in a song titled "Monica."

The film's production began in September 2023, initially under the working title Thalaivar 171, referencing Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. Filming started in Chennai and included schedules reportedly across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping up in March 2025. The technical team includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

For context, Coolie's advance booking numbers in Kerala stand at over ₹3 crore in 5.5 hours, which is notable when compared to recent high-profile releases in the region. Industry tracker AB George pointed out that Empuraan made ₹5.26 crore in 4 hours and Leo collected over ₹3.8 crore in 5 hours, both without fan shows. This puts Coolie in a competitive position in terms of early audience engagement in Kerala.

Kerala advance bookings Signal Growing Anticipation For August 14 Release

The film's storyline and character details remain closely guarded, but cast announcements reveal Rajinikanth plays Deva, Nagarjuna portrays Simon, Soubin Shahir takes on the role of Dayal, and Upendra is Kaleesha. Shruti Haasan appears as Preethi Rajasekar, while Sathyaraj plays Rajasekar. Aamir Khan is cast as Dahaa.

With the release date approaching, the early surge in ticket sales reflects a keen interest in Coolie within the Kerala market. Whether this momentum will translate into sustained box office success remains to be seen once the film is released globally on August 14.