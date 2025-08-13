Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Film Nears ₹7.5 Crore, Tracks Close To Leo's Numbers

Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, is generating notable pre-release buzz in Kerala. Starring Rajinikanth, alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, the film has recorded over ₹7.20 crore in pre-sales, heading towards ₹7.50 crore as it approaches its worldwide release on 14 August 2025.

According to industry tracker Friday Matinee, Coolie's pre-sales in Kerala have crossed the ₹7.20 crore mark and are heading towards ₹7.50 crore, reflecting strong anticipation for the film ahead of its release tomorrow, 14 August 2025. For context, box office tracker What The Fuss reported that two days before release, the film had collected ₹6.62 crore from 2,285 shows, selling nearly 4 lakh tickets. As a historical comparison, Vijay's Leo, which released earlier, had recorded ₹7.14 crore from 2,667 shows, showing that Coolie's pre-release bookings are approaching the scale that was seen by Leo at a similar stage.

Rajinikanth-led Cast and Crew Gear Up for Coolie's Kerala Release

Rajinikanth leads the ensemble cast as Deva, with Nagarjuna playing Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Upendra in the role of Kaleesha, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar and Aamir Khan as Dahaa. The cast also features supporting roles played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Charle, and a special appearance by Pooja Hegde in the song 'Monica.'

The film's technical crew features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. Coolie has been filmed across multiple locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, and its final cut runs for 170 minutes and 22 seconds. The film has been certified 'A' in India and '15' in the UK, reflecting its intense action sequences.

With these figures, Coolie is positioned for a strong opening in Kerala. The pre-sales and advance bookings indicate a robust interest from audiences, driven largely by Rajinikanth's enduring popularity and the ensemble cast. As the release nears, industry watchers are closely tracking how the film performs in comparison to Vijay's Leo, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2025.