Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Film Rakes In ₹4 Crore, Sets Stage For Massive Release

Coolie Advance Booking: The anticipation for the Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is already making waves in Kerala. The film, which stars Rajinikanth alongside an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, has recorded impressive advance booking figures in the region.

Strong Advance Bookings Indicate High Anticipation in Kerala

According to trade analyst AB George, advance bookings for Coolie in Kerala have crossed the ₹4 crore mark, specifically hitting ₹4.11 crore. This milestone was achieved from 1,675 shows, with over 245,000 tickets sold even before the film's official release. The numbers signal a strong opening day ahead for the film across the state, matching the peak openings seen in Rajinikanth's previous major releases like Sivaji, Enthiran, and Kabali.

Rajinikanth's 171st lead role film was initially announced in September 2023 with the working title Thalaivar 171. Production began in July 2024, with principal photography kicking off in Chennai, followed by schedules reportedly in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Filming wrapped up by mid-March 2025.

The technical team behind the film features Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj in charge of editing. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is positioned to be a high-profile release.

The story features Rajinikanth in the role of Deva, while Nagarjuna plays Simon. Other notable cast members include Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi Rajasekar, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Aamir Khan as Dahaa. Supporting roles are filled by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat, among others. Additionally, Pooja Hegde features in a special song titled "Monica."

The film Coolie is set to release globally in theaters on August 14, 2025. The robust advance bookings in Kerala suggest the film is expected to draw significant crowds upon release, reflecting the continued strong following Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj films command in the region.