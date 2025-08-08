Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹1 Crore Within First Hour

Coolie Kerala Advance Booking: The advance ticket sales for Coolie, the upcoming Tamil action thriller headlined by Rajinikanth, have begun in Kerala with an unexpectedly strong response. According to film industry tracker Friday Matinee, bookings opened to a surge of demand, raking in over ₹1 crore in gross collections within just an hour. Reports indicate that around 64,000 tickets have already been sold across 563 shows in the state, signaling a high level of anticipation among moviegoers ahead of its release.

Coolie: Multi-Star Action Thriller Gearing Up for August 14 Release

Helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by producer Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie brings together a large ensemble cast. Rajinikanth headlines the film as Deva, while Nagarjuna Akkineni takes on the role of Simon. The cast also includes Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, and Shruti Haasan portraying Preethi Rajasekar, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar and Aamir Khan in the role of Dahaa. Supporting roles are played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat, among others. Actor Pooja Hegde makes a special appearance in the song "Monica."

The project was first revealed in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor. Shooting commenced in July the same year in Chennai, with subsequent filming schedules reportedly taking place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Principal photography concluded in mid-March 2025.

Behind the camera, the film brings together some of the key technical names from the Tamil industry. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, Girish Gangadharan has handled cinematography, and Philomin Raj is in charge of editing.

Coolie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 August 2025, timed to take advantage of the Independence Day holiday weekend. The Kerala advance booking numbers indicate that the film is set for a strong opening in the state, traditionally a competitive market for South Indian big-budget releases.

With the combination of a star-heavy cast, Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction, and the festival release window, all eyes will be on how Coolie performs once it hits theaters. The opening day figures, particularly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to set the tone for its nationwide and overseas run.