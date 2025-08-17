Coolie Kerala Box Office 3 Days Collection: Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Grosses Over ₹18 Crore

Coolie Kerala Box Office 3 Days Collection: The Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has earned an estimated ₹18.65 crore in Kerala over its opening three days, according to industry tracker AB George. Released worldwide on 14 August 2025, the film benefited from the extended Independence Day weekend, drawing steady audiences to theaters. Early reports indicate that on Saturday, 16 August, the film collected around ₹3.15 crore in the state.

Ensemble Cast, Filming Details, and Plot Overview of Coolie

Coolie features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Filming for the project started in Chennai in July 2024, with subsequent shoots taking place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, and concluded by mid-March 2025. The project was initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor, with the official title unveiled in April 2024.

The technical team includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborated with Chandhru Anbazhagan to write the film's screenplay.

Coolie is set across Visakhapatnam and Chennai, where boarding house keeper Devaraj becomes entangled in a network of smuggling and criminal activity following the unexplained death of a close friend. As he investigates, he encounters trafficking operations, undercover agents, and shifting alliances that put him in dangerous situations. His efforts to uncover the truth bring him into conflict with multiple parties, leading to a series of confrontations while the story explores crime, secrecy, and the consequences of hidden actions.

Anticipation surrounding the collaboration of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj contributed to the film's strong opening in Kerala. Its performance during the first weekday, starting Monday, will offer a clearer indication of its long-term box office trajectory in the state while also adding to its overall worldwide collection.