Coolie Kerala Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Joins League Of Top Three Big Openers

Coolie Kerala Box Office Collection: Coolie, the Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, recorded a significant opening in Kerala on its first day of release. According to industry tracker What The Fuss, the film collected an estimated ₹9.13 crore from 2,575 tracked shows, selling over 5.60 lakh tickets across the state. Morning and matinee shows contributed approximately ₹4.56 crore, while evening and night shows added around ₹4.57 crore to the total.

Film industry tracker AB George confirmed that Coolie has achieved the third-highest opening day in Kerala, behind Empuraan (₹14.07 crore) and Leo (₹12 crore).

Directed and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie was released worldwide on August 14, 2025. The film stars an ensemble including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Kanna Ravi, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Coolie follows Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of a close friend. His search draws him into a smuggling network led by Simon Xavier and his lieutenant Dayalan, navigating a web of covert identities and illicit trades.

Production on the film began in July 2024 after its official title reveal in April. Principal photography reportedly took place across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping in March 2025. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Shows Strong Box Office Performance in Kerala

As Coolie continues to screen across Kerala, industry analysts are closely monitoring its performance over the extended Independence Day weekend. The strong turnout on day one already places the film among the biggest openers of 2025 in the state, reflecting substantial viewer interest across multiple languages.

Early indicators suggest continued momentum, with day two advance bookings in Kerala reaching ₹3.92 crore, according to AB George, compared to ₹7.06 crore for Empuraan and ₹3.14 crore for Leo on their respective second days. What The Fuss reported that by 12 PM on day two, Coolie had already earned ₹4.08 crore from 1,797 tracked shows, signaling a potentially strong weekend performance for the Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj action thriller.