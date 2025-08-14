Coolie Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Draws Big Crowds

Coolie Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release, Coolie, hit theaters worldwide on August 14, coinciding with the actor completing 50 years in cinema. The Tamil action thriller, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with Aamir Khan appearing in a special role.

According to film industry tracker AB George, the movie registered what he described as a "Super Duper Opening" in Kerala. Reports suggest that both Tier 1 and Tier 3 centers experienced heavy attendance, with large-capacity screens such as Kavitha, Apsara, Abhilash, Ragam, and Ariesplex running full-house shows throughout the day.

AB George's latest update notes that the opening day gross in Kerala is being tracked at around ₹8.5 crore, with strong advance bookings expected for the following days, including the weekend. He indicated that a double-digit opening day gross is anticipated, underlining the widespread turnout in multiple locations across the state.

The film's release has drawn audiences to theaters in large numbers, with early screenings reporting high occupancy across urban and semi-urban centers. Observers note that the film's mix of action, ensemble cast, and Rajinikanth's star power contributed to the early surge in ticket sales.

Coolie Production Details

Coolie was officially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. Principal photography began in Chennai in July 2024, with additional schedules in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. The shoot concluded in March 2025. Cinematography for the film is handled by Girish Gangadharan, with Philomin Raj in charge of editing and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

As day-one screenings continue, industry analysts are monitoring box office numbers in Kerala and other regions, with early indicators pointing to strong audience turnout and high ticket sales across multiple theaters.