Dies Irae Box Office Collection Day 3: Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller Sees Steady Growth Over The Weekend

Dies Irae Box Office Collection: The Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, featuring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, continues its theatrical run with encouraging momentum over its opening weekend. Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, the film hit theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025, and has maintained consistent footfalls.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dies Irae has collected approximately ₹16.75 crore (India net) in its first three days. The film opened on Friday with ₹4.7 crore, followed by an increase to ₹5.7 crore on Saturday, a 21.28% rise. On Sunday, the film is estimated to have earned ₹6.35 crore, reflecting an 11.4% day-on-day growth, taking the total to ₹16.75 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

The numbers suggest that Dies Irae has benefited from positive audience interest, particularly among viewers familiar with Rahul Sadasivan's previous works. The film's connection to the director's earlier psychological horror Bhoothakaalam and its supposed narrative links to Bramayugam have added an extra layer of curiosity around its storyline and shared universe.

Storyline and Key Credits

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Dies Irae follows Rohan, the privileged son of an Indian-American architect, whose life takes a dark turn after he learns about the sudden death of a Bharatanatyam dancer named Kani. As he visits her home and begins to experience strange and unexplainable events, Rohan seeks the help of occult expert Madhusudanan Potti (Gibin Gopinath) to uncover a chilling truth buried in the past.

The film's ensemble cast includes Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar. Dies Irae features cinematography by Shehnad Jalal, music by Christo Xavier, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The technical departments include sound design by Jayadevan Chakkadath and color grading by Liju Prabhakar.

Distributed in Kerala by E4 Experiments, Dies Irae was released across India through Think Studios, with overseas distribution handled by Home Screen Entertainment. As the film enters its fourth day today (Monday, November 3), industry observers are watching closely to see whether it can sustain its weekend momentum through the weekdays.