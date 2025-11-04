Dies Irae Box Office Collection Day 4: Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller Close To ₹20 Crore In India

Dies Irae Box Office Collection: The Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, featuring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role and helmed by filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan, has completed four days in theaters with a promising start at the box office. The film, which released globally on October 31, 2025, has collected an estimated ₹19.96 crore net across India during its first 4 days, according to data from box office tracking portal Sacnilk.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Dies Irae marks another horror film from Rahul Sadasivan, who earlier directed Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam. The film is also said to share its narrative universe with Bhoothakaalam and possibly Bramayugam, connecting it to an expanding supernatural world within Malayalam cinema.

Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, over its first four days, Dies Irae collected ₹4.7 crore on its opening day (Friday). The earnings increased to ₹5.7 crore on Saturday and further to ₹6.35 crore on Sunday, marking a strong weekend. However, collections dropped to around ₹3.21 crore on Monday as weekday attendance slowed down. With this, the film's total box office collection in India stands at an estimated ₹19.96 crore after four days.

Storyline and Cast

The film follows Rohan Shankar, portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal, the privileged son of an Indian-American architect whose life unravels after he encounters unexplained phenomena in his home. His investigation into the mysterious death of his classmate, a Bharatanatyam dancer, leads him into a world of occult practices, vengeance, and rituals. As Rohan seeks assistance from an occult expert named Madhusudanan Potti (Gibin Gopinath), he becomes entangled in events that blur the line between the living and the dead.

The ensemble cast also includes Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar. The film's technical team features Shehnad Jalal as cinematographer, Jothish Shankar as production designer, and Christo Xavier as composer. Editing is handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali, with sound design by Jayadevan Chakkadath and mixing by M.R. Rajakrishnan.

Distributed in Kerala by E4 Experiments, Dies Irae is also being screened in other Indian states and overseas markets. The film's performance on Tuesday will give a clearer picture of whether it can hold on to its early momentum or witness a further dip.