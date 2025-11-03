Dies Irae Day 4 Collection Early Update: Pranav's Film Sees Hike In Evening Shows; Beats Barroz Monday Earning

Dies Irae Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Update: Malayalam cinema's horror universe just got darker - and more successful! Rahul Sadasivan's Dies Irae, the third chapter in his chilling horror cinematic universe, is making waves both critically and commercially. Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film hit theatres on October 31, clashing with a line-up of major festive releases yet holding its ground remarkably well.

Dies Irae Opening Weekend Box Office Collection (Day 3)

Starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role as Rohan, Dies Irae follows a man whose ordinary life spirals into terror after he begins to suspect a supernatural presence lurking within his home. The eerie atmosphere, psychological tension, and Rahul Sadasivan's signature storytelling style have struck the perfect chord with horror enthusiasts.

Despite tough competition at the box office, the film has opened to strong occupancy and glowing word-of-mouth across Kerala and neighboring regions with an opening day collection of Rs 4.7 cr, as per Sacnilk. Due to the positive word-of-mouth, the movie witnessed jump in numbers and netted around Rs 5.7 cr on day 2 (Saturday), followed by Rs 6.35 cr on Sunday (day 3). Pranav's horror drama ended its opening weekend with an estimated total of Rs 16.75 cr.

Day 1 [1st Friday]: ₹ 4.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 5.7 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 6.35 Cr

Total: ₹ 16.75 Cr

Dies Irae 4 Days Collection Early Trend (First Monday)

It was already anticipated that Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae would record a noticeable drop in numbers today (Monday, November 3). According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to add around ₹ 1.7 cr (approx.) today till 8:30 pm. With this, the current total net numbers are estimated to be at ₹ 18.45 cr.

To note, Dies Irae has shown a positive upward trend in evening shows compared to morning footfalls today.

Dies Irae Monday Occupancy - Malayalam (Today)

Morning Shows: 20.68%

Afternoon Shows: 28.71%

Evening Shows: 36.10%

Dies Irae Vs Barroz 3D Box Office

Despite witnessing a slight drop in collections post its opening weekend, Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae has managed to outperform his father Mohanlal's 2024 fantasy film Barroz 3D in first Monday earnings. As per the latest Sacnilk update, Dies Irae has collected more than Barroz 3D, which had managed to earn around ₹35 lakhs on its first Monday.