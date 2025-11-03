Dies Irae Morning Occupancy Day 4: Pranav's Film Struggles On 1st Monday; Sees Dip Over 67% In Footfalls

Dies Irae Morning Occupancy Day 4: Pranav Mohanlal is all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, the actor, who did a cameo in L2: Empuraan, is now creating waves for his recent release Dies Irae. For the uninitiated, Dies Irae is a Malayalam horror thriller film which is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, Dies Irae has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year which created a lot of buzz with its spooky and intriguing trailer.

Touted to be the third installment of Rahul Sadasivan's horror cinematic universe, Dies Irae revolves around Rohan's (played by Pranav Mohanlal) life which takes an unexpected turn when he begins to suspect that his home is haunted. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he encounters strange occurrences and forms unusual alliances to confront the eerie forces at play. His journey is filled with suspense as he navigates through unknown territories. The supernatural elements challenge his understanding of reality, pushing him to question everything he once believed. Along the way, Rohan discovers hidden secrets that change his perspective on life. To note, Dies Irae had opened to decent reviews from the fans. However, it is struggling on the first Monday

Dies Irae Morning Occupancy Day 4

Dies Irae, which recorded an occupancy of 63.21% on day 3 during morning shows, saw a dip of over 67% in footfalls on first Monday (day 4). According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dies Irae recorded an occupancy of 20.68% today during the morning shows.

Dies Irae Fails To Beat Varshangalkku Shesham Morning Occupancy Day 4

To note, Dies Irae failed to beat the morning occupancy of Pranav Mohanlal's previous release Varshangalkku Shesham which happens to be 57.72% on the 4th day of its release.

Dies Irae Box Office Report Day 4 (Morning Trend)

According to Sacnilk, Dies Irae witnessed a slow start on day 4 (first Monday) and earned Rs 36 lakhs until 12:30 PM today.

Meanwhile, in a report published in OTTPlay, director Rahul Sadasivan opened up on how Pranav came onboard for Dies Irae and stated, "Pranav is already a great actor. I told him what I wanted (in the role), the shades of the character. I later came to know that he was also waiting for a negative-shade, something different role. It is about timing"