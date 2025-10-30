Dies Irae Premiere Show Twitter Review: How Audiences Are Reacting To Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan Film

Dies Irae Premiere Show Reactions: The much-awaited Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, featuring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has begun its journey with paid premiere shows held on October 30, 2025, from 9:30 PM IST. Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, the film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The movie will see its global theatrical release on October 31.

With the first batch of audiences stepping out of theaters, social media, especially X (formerly known as Twitter), has started filling up with early reactions. While it's still too early for a consensus, these initial responses are offering the first public insight into how the film is being received. A curated set of these reactions is presented below to offer readers an idea of how audiences responded to the film during its initial screenings.

Logline, Cast, and Crew Details of Dies Irae

In Dies Irae, Pranav Mohanlal plays Rohan, who leads a seemingly comfortable life that begins to unravel when he becomes convinced that a supernatural presence has entered his home. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he finds himself pulled into unfamiliar realms and unexpected alliances, confronting the terrors that await him.

Dies Irae stars Pranav Mohanlal as Rohan, alongside Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal ISC, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music composer Christo Xavier. The film's production design is handled by Jothish Shankar, with sound design by Jayadevan Chakkadath and sound mixing by M.R. Rajakrishnan. The visual tone of the movie is shaped by colorist Liju Prabhakar, and the VFX work has been managed by Digibricks.

In terms of distribution, E4 Experiments is handling the theatrical release across Kerala, while VK Films is releasing it in Karnataka. Think Studios has acquired the rights for the all-India release, and Home Screen Entertainment is distributing the film overseas.