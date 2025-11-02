Dies Irae Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Pranav Mohanlal Film Gears Up For A Strong Opening Weekend

Dies Irae Worldwide Box Office Prediction: The Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Pranav Mohanlal, continues to draw steady footfall across theaters through its opening weekend. The film, which hit screens worldwide on October 31, 2025, has generated strong word of mouth among genre fans, helping it maintain momentum through Sunday, November 2.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Dies Irae unfolds in the same narrative universe as Sadasivan's Bhoothakaalam and is reported to share thematic links with Bramayugam. The film's title, Latin for "Day of Wrath," hints at its dark and horror elements.

Industry tracker AB George shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:50 a.m. on November 2, noting that Dies Irae had sold more than 2.46 lakh tickets in the past 24 hours through BookMyShow. The post also highlighted that Kerala's Day 3 pre-sales had already touched ₹3 crore by 9 a.m., with early estimates pointing to a worldwide opening weekend gross exceeding ₹38 crore.

Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller Directed By Rahul Sadasivan

The film's plot centers on Rohan Shankar (played by Pranav Mohanlal), the son of an Indian-American architect whose seemingly comfortable life unravels after he reconnects with Kani (Sushmita Bhat), a Bharatanatyam dancer who dies under mysterious circumstances. His visit to her home sets off a chain of haunting events that draw him toward Madhusudanan Potti (Gibin Gopinath), an occult practitioner. As Rohan delves deeper into Kani's past, he confronts a disturbing web of ritual, revenge, and the supernatural.

The ensemble cast also includes Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar. The film's technical crew features Shehnad Jalal as cinematographer, Shafique Mohamed Ali as editor, and Christo Xavier as music composer. Sound design is handled by Jayadevan Chakkadath, with color grading by Liju Prabhakar and VFX by Digibricks.

Dies Irae has been distributed in Kerala by E4 Experiments, with Think Studios managing the all-India release and Home Screen Entertainment handling overseas distribution.

With Sunday marking its third day in theaters, trade observers are watching how Dies Irae performs through the evening and night shows. The film's weekend trajectory suggests that it may emerge as one of the stronger Malayalam openers of 2025, particularly in the horror genre.

While official box office numbers are yet to be released, early indications suggest that Dies Irae is set for a healthy weekend close, positioning it well as it moves into the weekdays.