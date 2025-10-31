Dies Irae X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan Horror Thriller Film

Dies Irae X Review: The Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, featuring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role and written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was released worldwide on October 31, 2025. Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film had its paid premiere shows in select theaters on October 30, starting at 9:30 PM IST.

The film follows Rohan, portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal, whose seemingly comfortable life begins to unravel when he becomes convinced that a supernatural presence has entered his home. As he investigates, he finds himself drawn into unexpected worlds and alliances, encountering the horrors that lie ahead. The story also features Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Arun Ajikumar in supporting roles, each contributing to the unfolding narrative.

Following its release, initial social media responses on X (formerly Twitter) have started appearing. While these early impressions are not formal reviews, they provide a glimpse into audience reactions from the initial shows. Some of these responses are featured below.

Technical Crew Details of Dies Irae

On the technical front, Dies Irae includes cinematography by Shehnad Jalal ISC, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music composed by Christo Xavier. The film's production design was overseen by Jothish Shankar, with sound design by Jayadevan Chakkadath and sound mixing by M. R. Rajakrishnan. Colorist Liju Prabhakar shaped the visual tone, while VFX work was handled by Digibricks. The film's stunts were coordinated by Kalai Kingson, and makeup and costume design were managed by Ronex Xavier and Melwy J, respectively. Publicity design was done by Aesthetic Kunjamma, with stills captured by Arjun Kallingal.

E4 Experiments is handling theatrical releases across Kerala, VK Films in Karnataka, and Think Studios is overseeing the all-India release. Overseas distribution is managed by Home Screen Entertainment.

With its release, trade observers are monitoring how it performs in its opening days. The combination of Pranav Mohanlal's lead performance, Rahul Sadasivan's direction, and the technical team's contributions positions Dies Irae as a noteworthy release in the current Malayalam cinematic lineup.