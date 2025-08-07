Dominic And The Ladies Purse OTT Release Buzz: When Will Mammootty’s Detective Thriller Stream Online?

Dominic And The Ladies Purse OTT Release: Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, the Malayalam mystery comedy thriller starring Mammootty, is reportedly set for its digital release by the end of August 2025. Though no official confirmation has come from the production team or the platform, recent online reports and social media buzz have pointed to Prime Video as the likely OTT destination.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, marking his Malayalam directorial debut, the film was produced under the Mammootty Kampany banner. It was released in theaters on January 23, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised its offbeat narrative and lead performance, its overall box office performance was modest.

According to a report by The Economic Times, early indications suggested that Amazon Prime Video had acquired the streaming rights. However, this was later followed by speculation that ZEE5 had secured both Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka, another Mammootty-led project. The status of the rights remained unconfirmed for several months.

Recently, a post by film tracker Franil Francis resurfaced the conversation around the film's OTT debut. Several news portals cited his tweet, suggesting that Dominic and the Ladies' Purse would start streaming on Prime Video on August 28. The same post also speculated Sony LIV as an additional platform, but neither option has been confirmed by the makers.

Earlier, there had also been chatter about a potential March release, which ultimately did not happen. With August now being projected as the probable window, audiences may soon be able to watch the film from home.

Mammootty Stars As A Detective In A Mystery-Driven Thriller

The film follows Dominic, a once-celebrated police officer now working as a private detective. When he's tasked with returning a misplaced purse to its owner, he and his assistant Vicky uncover a deeper mystery tied to a missing woman named Pooja. As they dig further, the case evolves into a complex web of secrets, relationships, and unexpected turns.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse features a supporting cast including Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, and Vijay Babu. The film has music by Darbuka Siva, cinematography by Vishnu Dev, and editing by Anthony.

With a digital release seemingly on the horizon, the film may find a broader audience through streaming after its limited theatrical run. As of now, no official OTT release announcement has been made by the production house or streaming platforms.