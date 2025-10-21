Dude Box Office Collection Kerala: Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Film Enjoys Solid Extended Weekend

Dude Box Office Collection Kerala: The Tamil romantic action comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has had a notable start at the Kerala box office. The film, which hit theaters on October 17, 2025, opened to solid footfalls across major centers in the state and maintained its momentum through the extended weekend.

According to film industry tracker Friday Matinee, Dude grossed approximately ₹2.30 crore in Kerala by the end of its extended opening weekend. This is considered a strong figure for a film led by Pradeep Ranganathan, particularly in a market dominated by Malayalam releases during the festive season. Meanwhile, as per tracker AB George, Dude collected ₹52.35 lakh on its fourth day in Kerala, taking its total four-day gross to ₹2.37 crore.

Storyline, Cast, and Technical Crew Details of Dude

Directed and written by Keerthiswaran, Dude blends romance, family dynamics, and action with situational humor. The story centers on cousins Agan and Kural, who run a surprise event business that plans special moments for others. Their close bond faces a turning point when personal emotions, family opposition, and deep-seated social divisions begin to intertwine, leading to a chain of life-changing events.

The cast also includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty in supporting roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers under the supervision of Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Barath Vikraman.

In terms of technical aspects, Dude has production design by Latha Naidu and action choreography handled by Yannick Ben and Dinesh Subbarayan. The visual effects were managed by Mango Post, with color grading by Suresh Ravi and sound design by Sync Cinema.

Dude's Kerala earnings suggest positive audience turnout for the Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer. The coming week will determine how well it sustains its run, especially with several major Diwali releases continuing to hold screens.

With its mix of romance, action, and drama, Dude appears to have found an initial audience, setting the stage for a steady box office presence in the days ahead.