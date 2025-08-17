Fahadh Faasil Opens Up About How A Rare Chance To Work With Alejandro González Iñárritu Slipped Away

Fahadh Faasil Reveals Why a Collaboration With Iñárritu Fell Through: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed that he was once considered for a project by celebrated Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, but the opportunity did not materialize due to concerns around accent training.

The disclosure came during a conversation with Maneesh Narayanan for Cue Studio, held ahead of the release of Fahadh's upcoming film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK).

When asked about being approached by an international filmmaker of Iñárritu's stature, Fahadh offered a candid account. "He didn't like me. They rejected me in the audition," the actor said, clarifying that the rejection was not directly tied to his performance. According to him, the primary concern was his accent.

Fahadh explained that he had been told he would need to spend three to four months in the United States to work on language training, without any remuneration during that period. "That's why I stepped away; otherwise, I would have gone," he said, adding that the effort required for accent modification did not align with his priorities at the time.

He further noted that his meeting with the filmmaker happened over a video call, after which Iñárritu may have decided he was not the right fit for the role. "Maybe if there hadn't been an audition, it might have worked out," he reflected.

Fahadh Faasil's Upcoming Films and Iñárritu's New Project

Iñárritu, known internationally for films such as Amores Perros, Birdman, and The Revenant, is regarded as one of contemporary cinema's most acclaimed directors. His work has earned multiple Academy Awards and recognition at leading international festivals. He is currently directing and producing a black comedy starring Tom Cruise and Sandra Hüller, scheduled for release by Warner Bros. on October 2, 2026.

Fahadh, meanwhile, remains active in Malayalam and other South Indian cinema. His upcoming release, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim and produced by Ashiq Usman, is slated to hit theaters on August 29. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Revathi Pillai alongside Fahadh in the lead.

The actor was recently seen in Maareesan, following his roles in Aavesham, Vettaiyan, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. His upcoming projects reportedly include the Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble and the Malayalam titles Karate Chandran and Patriot.