Flowers Top Singer Season 6 Premiere Time, Judges Lineup And Host Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Flowers Top Singer Season 6 is set to premiere tonight at 7 pm, continuing its run as one of the prominent Malayalam reality television singing competitions. The show, which airs from Monday to Saturday on Flowers TV, features contestants under the age of 15 and follows a format that has consistently highlighted young singing talent.

Top Singer Season 6 Returns with New Judges

According to reports, the sixth season will be judged by music director and singer M. Jayachandran, playback singer Madhu Balakrishnan, and singer Arya Dhayal. Flowers TV has shared promotional videos on its social media channels introducing the judges to the audience ahead of the premiere. Meenakshi Anoop will host the show, continuing her association with the series from previous seasons.

The show's creator and director, Sindhu Sreedhar, launched Top Singer with a focus on nurturing musical talent among children. Over the previous five seasons, the program has seen several renowned musicians serve as judges, with notable figures including M. G. Sreekumar, Sujatha Mohan, Sharreth Anuradha Sriram, Rimi Tomy, Vidhu Prathap, Binni Krishnakumar, Sithara Krishnakumar, Rahul Raj, Mridula Warrier, and Nithya Mammen contributing to the panel at different times.

A recent social media post by Flowers TV featured a group photo of Madhu Balakrishnan with M. Jayachandran, Arya Dhayal, Meenakshi Anoop, and several young contestants. The caption asked viewers, "Who are the people who will be singing on the sixth Top Singer?" The post has attracted significant attention, reflecting the anticipation around the new season.

The show's format continues to combine competitive elements with mentoring, offering young singers a platform to perform in front of experienced musicians. Previous seasons have been hosted by Meenakshi Anoop alongside co-hosts such as Esther Anil, Sreya Jayadeep, and Dain Davis.

With the sixth season premiering this evening, viewers can expect a mix of classical, contemporary, and popular songs performed by talented children. As the series progresses, the performances and judges' critiques are likely to generate discussions among audiences and on social media, maintaining the program's tradition of engaging music enthusiasts throughout Kerala.