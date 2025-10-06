From Malavika Mohanan to Kalyani Priyadarshan : South Indian Actresses Who Have Delivered Box Office Hits

South cinema continues to shine with powerful female actresses performances that dominate both critical acclaim and box office numbers. These actresses are on the rise as Pan-India stars, breaking regional boundaries with their remarkable performances and connecting with audiences nationwide. They have set benchmarks with their recent hits, proving that South cinema's leading ladies are truly unstoppable.

1. Malavika Mohanan - Hridyapoorvam

Malavika Mohanan delivered a heartfelt performance in Hridyapoorvam, a Malayalam hit that highlights her emotional nuance and screen charm. With each project, she continues to carve her space as one of the most promising talents in Pan Indian cinema.

2. Kalyani Priyadarshan - Lokah

After hits like Thallumaala, Kalyani's latest film Lokah has turned into a box office winner. Her natural flair and relatable presence make her one of the most dependable young stars in Malayalam cinema today.

3. Nayanthara - Jawan

The Lady Superstar continues her reign with a massive blockbuster, Jawan marking her impactful Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara's pan-India appeal and commanding screen presence remain unmatched.

4. Anushka Shetty - Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Anushka Shetty made a delightful return to the big screen with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. Her effortless comic timing and charm were met with both audience love and box office success, reaffirming her enduring stardom.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Oh Baby

Samantha's performance in Kushi struck the right emotional chord with audiences. Her ability to balance vulnerability and strength on screen once again proved why she remains one of the most celebrated stars across South India.

6. Trisha Krishnan - Leo

Trisha reunited with Vijay in Leo, one of 2023's biggest Tamil blockbusters. Her graceful performance and effortless chemistry with Vijay reminded audiences of her timeless appeal and consistent box office draw.

7. Srinidhi Shetty - KGF Chapter 2

With KGF Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty became a household name across India. The record-smashing Kannada blockbuster not only redefined regional cinema's reach but also spotlighted Srinidhi as a rising pan-India face.

From heartfelt dramas to high-octane blockbusters, these actresses have proven that South Indian cinema's leading women continue to define both excellence and commercial success one hit at a time.